MELISSA LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Ms. Melissa Lowry, 37, of Pembroke, was born on Aug. 9, 1982, to Mr. Kelvin Lowry and Dorothy Lowry, and departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Kevin Gene Chavis and Brian Keith Chavis.

Melissa is survived in this life by her soul mate, Marcus Brayboy, sharing 23 years of cherished memories; and her four children, Marcus Cameron Brayboy, Noah David Major Brayboy, Tiane Marisa Brayboy, and Nakiayla Hope Brayboy, all of the home. She had extraordinary love for her mother-in-law, Theresa Brayboy, whom she called "Mom"; her aunt, Brandy Lowry; and cousins Nakia Wilkins, and Sophia Locklear, that were more like sisters to her. There will never be another like her. She will remain in our hearts forever. FLY HIGH BIRD.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke with Rev. Richard Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Sandcut Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke.