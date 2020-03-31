MERLENE KERNS SAMPSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Merlene Kerns Sampson, 87, of Lumberton, was born in Robeson County on July 5, 1932, and entered her Heavenly home on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Mrs. Sampson was raised and lived in the Deep Branch Community most of her life. She was a longtime employee of J.P. Steven as well as a volunteer at Woodhaven Nursing Center.

All of her nieces and nephews were special to her and she enjoyed their hugs more than anything.

Mrs. Sampson is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Sampson; parents, Clyde and Bessie Kerns; brothers, Leroy Kerns and Bobby Kerns; and four sisters, Dora Mae Sampson, Naomi "Shine" Dimery, Ellen Sampson and Lorraine "Candy" Peagler.

She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Sampson Boneck and husband, Joe, of Raleigh; three adored nieces whom she loved as daughters, Herlon Sampson of Lumberton, Michelle Kerns Parker of Lumberton, and Kathy Ann Peagler of Laurinburg; two brothers, William "Bud" Kerns of Maxton, and Samuel Kerns and wife, Sue, of Lumberton; three sisters, Velma Spaulding of Rowland, Betty Walters of Lumberton, and Linda Kerns Brown and husband, Stan, of Gainesville, Georgia; and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.