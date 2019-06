MICHAEL A. "PEE WEE" CANADY

PEMBROKE — Mr. Michael A. Canady, "Pee Wee," 66, of 867 Tracy Sampson Road, Pembroke, died June 16, 2019, at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Chavis; parents, Rev. Walter Marsten Canady, and Annie Velma Hunt Canady; and two brothers, Walter M. Canady Jr., and Marlon Canady.

Mr. Canady is survived by his children, Eric Canady of Pembroke, Patrick and Lynell Canady, Joshua and Tina Canady, and Mark and Stacy Canady, all of Lumberton, and Erica Canady and Dakota Canady, both of Charlotte; brothers, Ricky L. Canady of Rowland, Greg and Mona Canady of Pembroke, and Craig and Priscilla of California; a sister, Delores and James Tyler of Lumberton; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Holiness Church with Rev. Randy Revels officiating. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.