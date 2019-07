MICHAEL HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mr. Michael Hunt, 55, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. with Revs. Ricky Burnett and Jerry Groves officiating.

Burial will follow in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Th visitation will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.