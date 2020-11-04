MICHAEL LEE ROSS

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Michael Lee Ross, 63, of Red Springs, was born on Aug. 11, 1957, in Robeson County, to the late Mr. Hardin Brown and the late Mrs. Annie Pearl Ross Brown.

He departed this life into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Colon Ross, John McLean and Ronnie Wade.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Cynthia Ross of the home; his children, Travis, Cedric, Brittany and Keyaria; his brothers, Retired Master Sgt. Manse Ross, James Melvin, Gary McLean and wife, Tasha, Larry Brown and wife, Lagirtha, Freddie Brown and wife, Pam, all of Red Springs, Sergeant Hardin Brown Jr., and wife, Kim, of Fayetteville, Terry T. Brown of Maxton, Ken McLean and wife, Kelli, of Red Springs, Damien McLean and wife, Brandi, of Red Springs, and Kelvin Townsend of Red Springs; his sisters, Frances Henderson and husband, Edward, of Red Springs, Bert Hutchinson and husband, Virgil, of Maxton, and Annie Brown of Red Springs; 10 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Eunice Patterson of Red Springs; sisters-in-law, Gwen Richardson and Bobbie Ross of Red Springs, and Francine McLean of Virginia; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Paid) Patterson of Red Springs; aunts, Mattie Ferguson and Betty McPhatter; uncle, Charles Ferguson; special nephew, Jarred Brown, and special niece, Consetta McNair; special friends, Robert McNair, George Locklear, Donald Williams, Joel Bakken, Abdul, Annette Bowers and Maurice McCray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The viewing is Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, Red Springs.

The funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center, 4657 Daniel McLeod Road, Red Springs. Interment will be held at Mack's Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Red Springs.