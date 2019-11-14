MICHAEL LYNN LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Michael Lynn Locklear, 44, of East Elizabethtown Road, Lot 90, departed his journey on Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Robeson County on Feb. 19, 1975.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Victory Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Tim Holden officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, located at 5501 N. Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.