MICHAEL LYNN LOCKLEAR


Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Obituary
MICHAEL LYNN LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Michael Lynn Locklear, 44, of East Elizabethtown Road, Lot 90, departed his journey on Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Robeson County on Feb. 19, 1975.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Victory Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Tim Holden officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, located at 5501 N. Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
