MICHAEL WAYNE OWENS

MATTHEWS — Mr. Michael Wayne Owens, 33, of Matthews, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

He was born in Robeson County on Nov. 11, 1985, to Bobby Wayne Owens and Katherine Sealey Owens.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jimmy D. Barnes, and Lena Owens Barnes of Fairmont; and his maternal grandparents, Robert M. Sealey, and Jean Sealey of Parkton.

Along with his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Kristi Hurst of Greensboro; aunts and uncles, Donna Faye Hodges (Ed Jr.) of Fairmont, Sharron Reagan of Holden Beach, John "Bob" R. Sealey (Susan) of Parkton, and William "Bill" G. Sealey (Tammy) of Parkton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Piedmont Adult and Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 77194, Greensboro, N.C., 27417, or to the .

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.