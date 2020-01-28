MICKEY CHAVIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Mickey Chavis, of 4232 Shannon Road, was born March 16, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland. He departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, making his journey of 59 years.

Mr. Chavis was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Chavis Jr. He was a faithful member of New Harvest Ministry, where he held many positions, such as the cook well-known for his famous chicken and pastry, cleaning, and his favorite, landscaping.

He is survived by his wife, Felicia Chavis of the home; one daughter, Shaunesty Chavis of the home; two sons, Brandon Chavis (Kandra) of Rowland, and Shawn Chavis (Christy) of Wagram; five grandchildren, Bryland, Bryson and Brayden of Rowland, and Emily and Kynslee of Wagram; a few close friends, Jarrett Oxendine, Tim Pevia, and Mr. and Mrs. Don Helms; his mother, Doris Chavis of Lumberton; four brothers, Ricky Chavis of Maryland, Richard (Rabbit) Chavis of Lumberton, Jerry Chavis of St. Pauls, and Larry Chavis of Pembroke; three sisters, Barbara Chavis of Lumberton, Brenda Belmares of Lumberton and Wendy Locklear of Lumberton; a special cousin, Grady Chavis of Maryland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at New Harvest Ministry, with Rev. Dwight Deal, Rev. Charles Cummings and Rev. Nick McNeal officiating. Burial will follow in Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.