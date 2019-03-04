MILDRED VASHITI BELL

LAURELL HILL — Mildred Vashiti Bell, 90, of Laurel Hill, died March 2, 2019.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, N.C.

Survivors include a son, Sulyaman Waysalaam of Laurinburg, N.C.; daughters, Alice F. Bell of Maxton, N.C., Gail Allen of Laurinburg, N.C., Angelia Pinkston of Columbia, S.C., and Kimberly Cornelius of Columbia, S.C. Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.