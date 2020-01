MILDRED FRANCES BURNETTE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mildred Frances Burnette, 85, of 4294 Saddletree Road, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in her home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Hulon Chavis and Rev. Davey Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnette family cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.