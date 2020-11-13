1/
Mildred Oxendine
OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Mildred Oxendine, 90, of Green Acres Road, Pembroke, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Locklear & Son Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4149
November 13, 2020
My heart is saddened by the sudden loss of this beautiful Christian lady. It was always my pleasure to meet her and have opportunity to share with her. I was recently in her home for a very nice visit and we made plans for another visit for me to interview her as part of a documentary. I am sad that the interview did not take place. May God bless this family and give them grace and strength for this difficult time
Pastor Charles P Locklear
Friend
