My heart is saddened by the sudden loss of this beautiful Christian lady. It was always my pleasure to meet her and have opportunity to share with her. I was recently in her home for a very nice visit and we made plans for another visit for me to interview her as part of a documentary. I am sad that the interview did not take place. May God bless this family and give them grace and strength for this difficult time
Pastor Charles P Locklear
Friend
