MILDRED VERNON WILLOUGHBY

LUMBERTON — Mildred Vernon Willoughby, of Lumberton, departed this life Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, completing her journey of 90 years.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Willoughby Family Cemetery. The family will have a brief time of visitation after the graveside service.

Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton is serving the family.