1/1
Mildred (Eggen) Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILDRED EGGEN WATSON

SALISBURY — Mildred Eggen Watson, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.

She was born on July 18, 1924, in Milnor, North Dakota, to the late John and Esther Eggen. Mildred was married to her husband, Clarence, for 52 years, and lived in Fayetteville and Lumber Bridge prior to her move to Salisbury.

Mildred was an accomplished musician and was active in the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra in the past. A pioneer orchestra teacher, Mildred started the Cumberland County Schools orchestra program in 1980.

Later, she started a string ensemble at the Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church, where she also sang in the choir. Mildred also enjoyed writing articles for local newspapers detailing Lumber Bridge news. Upon her move to Salisbury, she was an active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence H. Watson; her brother, Jack Eggen; and her sister, Dorothy Emch.

Mildred is survived by her son, David Watson and his wife, Mija, of Stanton, California; daughter, Kathy Gasque and her husband, Empie, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; son, Bobby Watson and his wife, Donna, of Greeley, Colorado; and daughter, Betsy Pless and her husband, George, of Granite Quarry; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Organ Fund, or Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church Music Department.

Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls are assisting the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home
309 West Broad Street
St. Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-4105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
I remember Mrs. Watson from when my mother, Ramona Cline, was at Trinity Oaks. They ate their meals together for a long time. I would go to see my mom after work and sit in the cafeteria and talk with her. She was such a sweet lady. I’m sorry to hear that she passed. You’re in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Everhart
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved