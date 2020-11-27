MILDRED EGGEN WATSON

SALISBURY — Mildred Eggen Watson, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.

She was born on July 18, 1924, in Milnor, North Dakota, to the late John and Esther Eggen. Mildred was married to her husband, Clarence, for 52 years, and lived in Fayetteville and Lumber Bridge prior to her move to Salisbury.

Mildred was an accomplished musician and was active in the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra in the past. A pioneer orchestra teacher, Mildred started the Cumberland County Schools orchestra program in 1980.

Later, she started a string ensemble at the Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church, where she also sang in the choir. Mildred also enjoyed writing articles for local newspapers detailing Lumber Bridge news. Upon her move to Salisbury, she was an active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence H. Watson; her brother, Jack Eggen; and her sister, Dorothy Emch.

Mildred is survived by her son, David Watson and his wife, Mija, of Stanton, California; daughter, Kathy Gasque and her husband, Empie, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; son, Bobby Watson and his wife, Donna, of Greeley, Colorado; and daughter, Betsy Pless and her husband, George, of Granite Quarry; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Organ Fund, or Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church Music Department.

Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls are assisting the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.