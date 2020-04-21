Miranda Bryant (1984 - 2020)
Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
5190 Fayetteville Road
Lumberton, NC
View Map
Obituary
MIRANDA BRYANT

ST. PAULS — Miranda Bryant, 36, of St. Pauls, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Miranda was born Feb. 26, 1984, in Robeson County. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gladys Locklear of Lumberton; and her paternal grandfather, Jenkins Locklear of Maxton.

She is survived by her two sons, Jordan and Ayden Bryant of the home; her parents, Cecilia and Kenneth Reed of St. Pauls; a sister, Ashley Mitchell (Brandon Bell) of Lumberton; and two brothers, Casey Reed (Kelly Reed) of Greenville, and Brandon Bryant (Cherletta Scott) of St. Pauls. She has three nephews, Ethan and BJ Lowery of the home, and Brenden Bell; and four nieces, Ariel Bell, Elizabeth and Emma Reed, and Skyla Bryant; along with a great host of family and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
