MITCHELL GLENN GRANT
MITCHELL GLENN GRANT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mitchell Glenn Grant, 71, died at his Florence, South Carolina, home Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with his wife of 48 years by his side. Saturday was their wedding anniversary.

Born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, Glenn was the son of the late Mitchell Grant and Betty Brigman Grant and the grandson of the late Essie Turner Parker, a very special person in his young life.

Glenn is survived by his wife Rebecca (Becky) Redding Grant. He is also survived by his stepfather John Barrington of Gibson; his sister, Belinda Barrington (Vinnie) McLaughlin, Bolivia; brother, Johnny (Dani) Barrington, Hutto, Texas; brother, Chuck (Gary) Norris, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, John Henry Norris; and wife, Faye Norris, Bennettsville, South Carolina. Glenn is also survived by a special stepsister and brother, Janice (Ronnie) Cole, Laurinburg, and Gregory Leonard of Gibson.

Upon graduation from Bennettsville High School in 1968, Glenn was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served two years. After completing his military tour, he went to work for Powell Manufacturing Co. Glenn's career path changed in 1984 when he accepted a call to full-time Christian ministry. He studied at Fruitland Bible College, Hendersonville, and, upon graduation in 1986, became the full-time pastor at Bennettsville Second Baptist Church.

Glenn served in Bennettsville until 1992 when he accepted a call as full-time minister at East Dillon Baptist Church. He subsequently served as pastor of West Lumberton Baptist Church from 2000 to 2013, at which time health issues required that he retire from the ministry. He and his wife then moved to their beach home in Longs, S.C., where they especially enjoyed fellowship and worship with their Living Water Church family. In 2019, when they moved to Florence to join households with his wife's sister Emily, Glenn and Becky joined Florence Baptist Temple, which they attended regularly until his health prevented him from walking.

The funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at East Dillon Baptist Church followed by entombment at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum, directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at East Dillon Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your home church or to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, S.C. 29506.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
