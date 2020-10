MONNIE L. SANDERSON

PEMBROKE — Ms. Monnie L. Sanderson, 78, of 3235 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, was born on April 15, 1942, and departed this life on Oct. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, and the burial will follow.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke.