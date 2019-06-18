MOSES WAYNE CALLAHAN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Moses Wayne Callahan, 71, passed away Monday morning, June 17, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice House.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors, conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard.

Moses was born April 1, 1948, in Robeson County, to the late Earl and Sadie Rae Wilson Callahan. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Cheerwine as a route salesman. He was a proud member of the Rolling Thunder and loved riding his Harleys whenever he could.

Survivors include his children, Brian Wayne Callahan (Tammy) of Seabrook, Texas, and Melissa Dubois (Gregory) of Sanford; four grandchildren, Brian Callahan, Kaydin Callahan, Noah Dubois, and Easton Dubois; three brothers, Randy, Ricky, and Kenny Callahan; and three sisters, Glendora Reynolds, Faye Pate, and Susan Hinson.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Callahan family with funeral arrangements.