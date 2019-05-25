MURRAY CLEM HESTER

BLADENBORO — Murray Clem Hester, 64 of Bladenboro, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Murray was born on March 31, 1955, and was a lifetime resident of Bladen County. He was the youngest of three sons born to Kendrick and Esther Hester. He graduated from Bladenboro High School in 1974 and North Carolina State University in 1977 with a degree in Food Processing Distribution and Service. Murray spent 12 years in food service, sales, and distribution and 23 years as director of Food and Nutritional Services with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Murray enjoyed many years as a beekeeper and was a member of the Robeson County Beekeeper's Association and the Bladenboro Rotary Club. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, R. Kendrick Hester, Esther B. Hester; a beloved brother, Hiram K. Hester; and father-in-law, Boyce Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Allen Hester; a daughter: Hilary Hester Johnson and husband David of Bladenboro; a brother, Gordon Hester and wife Benita of Hope Mills; sister-in-law, Micha Hester of Bladenboro; nieces, Lisa Hester of Shallotte, Audra West and husband Steve and children, Logan and Megan West of Bladenboro; mother-in-law, Faye B. Allen of Bladenboro; brother-in-law: Harold and wife Joan and children, Jessica Ludlum, Joshua Allen (Kayla), Jordon Allen (Brittany), all of Bladenboro; brother-in-law, Nathan and wife Wendi and children, Clint Allen, Clay Allen and Cade Allen, all of Bladenboro; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home. The funeral will be Tuesday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro, N.C., 28320. Rev. Bruce Miller, Rev. Charles Brust and Dr. Dean Carter will officiate the services. Interment immediately following at Hickory Grove Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro, N.C., 28320, or North Carolina ALS Association 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, N.C., 27601.