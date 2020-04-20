MYRTLE OXENDINE JONES

DETROIT, Mich. — Mrs. Myrtle Oxendine Jones, of Detroit, Michigan, died April 13, 2020.

Myrtle was born Jan. 26, 1947, to the late Wiley and Ethel Jacobs Oxendine of the Saddletree Community.

She resided at the Odum Home in Pembroke while attending Pembroke High School and Pembroke First Baptist in her formative years. She left Pembroke and eventually settled in Detroit, Michigan, area where she resided for the past 40 years.

In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by her brothers, James, H.B. and Ashley Oxendine.

She is survived by her brother, Frank Oxendine of St. Augustine, Florida; and sisters, Helen Young of Jamestown, and Loshia Marsan of Summerville; and a host of loving friends and family.

No details of services are available at this time.