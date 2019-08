NANCY JONES FABIAN

LUMBERTON — Nancy Jones Fabian, 79, of Lumberton, formerly of Reidsville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Fairmont, to the late Robert and Mary Ellen Lowery Jones.

The wake will be Thursday at St. Annah Freewill Baptist Church 1 to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow Thursday at 3 p.m. at the St. Annah Freewill Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Thompson's Funeral Home of Pembroke.