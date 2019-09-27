NANCY LYNN MCDUFFIE QUEL

WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Nancy Lynn McDuffie Quel, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 13, 2019.

She was born Nov. 29, 1946, in Lumberton, the daughter of Wayland Rudolph McDuffie and Thetis Catherine Bayles McDuffie.

Lynn attended Red Springs High School and was a graduate of Meredith College. She retired from Levin, Spinnett & Co. and was previously a co-owner of Day's Gone By Antiques in Birmingham, Ala. A resident of Winston-Salem for over 28 years, she was involved in the Ardmore Historical Association and was a member of the Triple O's (On Our Own) social group.

Although fiercely independent, she was a gentle soul who would brighten the day of everyone around her with her beautiful smile, kind remarks and wonderful stories. She loved to shag, enjoyed the beach, loved playing tennis, animals, traveling and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and grandmother and her family will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her two children, Catherine Heather Kitchens (Cliff) of Pinehurst, and Charles Brannon Quel (Stephanie) of Davenport, Fla.; her two sisters, Judy Caveness (Joe) of Mt. Olive, and Jill McMillan (John) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four grandchildren, Emma Kathryn Kitchens, Evelyn Grace Kitchens, Charles William Kitchens, and Zoe Alice Quel; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by the father of her children, Charles Dana Quel of Titusville, Fla.

Her family wishes to thank Dean Pate and Doris Kendrick for their dear friendship with Lynn as well as their love and support.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the Graylyn Inn and Conference Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of the Triad.