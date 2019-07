NANNIE JUANITY JOHNSON

STEDMAN — Nannie Juanita Johnson, 97, of Stedman, formerly of St. Pauls, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Green Springs Baptist Church in Parkton. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., also at the church.

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.