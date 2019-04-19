NAOMIE KERNS DIMERY

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Naomi Kerns "Shine" Dimery, 94, of Pembroke, N.C., passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Woodhaven Nursing Center in Lumberton, N.C.

She was born in Robeson County on Monday, June 2, 1924, to the late Clyde Kerns and the late Bessie Mae Hammonds Kerns. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Dixon Dimery; a daughter,Patricia Ann Barton; two brothers, Leroy Kerns and Bobby Kerns; and three sisters, Dora Mae Sampson, Ellen Sampson and Loraine Peagler.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at noon at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oxendine Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Barbara Lowery, Judy Paul (Rudy) and Janie Dimery; two son, Donald Dimery and Dwayne Dimery (Pam); four sisters, Velma Spaulding, Merlane Sampson, Betty Bryant and Linda Brown (Stan); two brothers, Bud Kerns and Samuel Kerns (Sue); asister-in-law, Frances Kerns; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 111 a.m. to noon at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church.

Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton will be serving the family.