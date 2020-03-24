NATHA LEIGH LAWSON BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Natha Leigh Lawson Britt, 88, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community.

She was born in Robeson County on July 20, 1931, to the late Homer Lawson and the late Bertie Britt Lawson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vander A. Britt; her son, Johnny Britt; a grandchild, Marty Britt; four brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Annie Gail Bullard (Ronnie), and Cathy Vann Britt, all of Lumberton; a daughter-in-law, Paula Britt of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Toi Lynn Jones (Craig) of Whiteville, Jamie Britt (Joy) of Northern Ireland, and Crystal Britt Bowen (Brantley) of Evergreen; four great-grandchildren, Chandler Jones, Abigail Bowen, and Ethan and Isaac Britt; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Orrum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Godwin Heights Baptist Church Youth Group, 704 Godwin Ave., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

