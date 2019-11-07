Nathaniel Leake Jr.

Service Information
Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service
200 Sandy St
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-5145
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service
200 Sandy St
Fairmont, NC 28340
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service
200 Sandy St
Fairmont, NC 28340
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandhills Veterans Cemetery
Spring Lake, NC
View Map
Obituary
NATHANIEL LEAKE JR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Nathaniel Leake Jr., 65, of Fairmont, transitioned from time to eternal rest on Nov. 4, 2019.

Celebration of Life services for our American hero will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont with military honors. He will rest in Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

Burial will be Wednesday at noon. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
