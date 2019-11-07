NATHANIEL LEAKE JR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Nathaniel Leake Jr., 65, of Fairmont, transitioned from time to eternal rest on Nov. 4, 2019.

Celebration of Life services for our American hero will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont with military honors. He will rest in Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

Burial will be Wednesday at noon. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

