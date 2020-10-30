NEAL ARCHIE BARNES

EFLAND — Mr. Neal Archie Barnes, 68, passed away early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Duke University Hospital. Neal was born June 29, 1952, to Willie and Eua Mae Barnes in Lumberton.

Neal was preceded in death by his father, Willie Barnes; mother, Eula Mae Hunt; stepfather, Junious Hunt; sister, Betty Grace Hunt; and brothers, Harry West Barnes and Jimmy Barnes Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Dena Hammonds Barnes; sisters, Darlene Barnes and Dorothy Spaulding (Elmer); brother, Willie Earl Barnes (Donna); daughters, Tonya Daye (Bonnie Jr.), and Sonya Rogers (Billy); seven grandchildren, Trey Daye, Tyler Daye, Chenoa Daye, Nathan Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Logan Rogers and Sydney Rogers; a loving dog, Nudy; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Neal was self-employed for over 50 years as a roofing and construction contractor. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, helping others and playing golf with his special nephews, Darren, Timmy and Melvin Barnes

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the S.A. Hammond Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral service.