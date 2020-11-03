1/1
Mr. Neal Jeffrey Rogers
{ "" }
NEAL JEFFREY ROGERS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Neal Jeffrey Rogers, 64, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Duval, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neal Romlus Rogers; and a nephew, Matthew Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Leesa Blackburn Rogers of the home; two sons, Austin Jeffery Rogers of Fayetteville, and Brandon Allen Leggett (Paula) of Lumberton; two daughters, Rebecca Kaitlyn Rogers and Brittney Kyle Leggett, both of Raleigh; his mother, Betty Rose Pridgen Rogers of Lumberton; a brother, Richard Arthur Rogers (Kandi) of Lumberton; a sister, Patricia Rogers Hasty (Gene) of Chadbourn; and several special nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service was held on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.floydmortuary.net.


Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
