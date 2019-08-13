NED AUTRY CHAVIS

LUMBERTON — Ned Autry Chavis, 81, of 7712 N. Chicken Road, Lumberton, departed this Earth on Aug. 9, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Ned was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Lumberton, to the late Eunice and Charlie Chavis. Ned completed high school at Pembroke Senior High School in 1956. Ned would eventually go on to find his soulmate, marrying the former Margaret Ann Bell in 1965, whom he spent 51 years of marriage dedicated to, until her passing in 2016.

Raised with a stern work ethic, Ned began his professional career working for Redman Homes in Maxton, but in 1967 he would find his niche when he became employed at (Vogue) Fleetwood Homes Inc. at their manufacturing facility in Pembroke. Ned would rise to the key position of Purchasing manager of their Pembroke facility. Ned was known as a smart, witty and loyal employee, who remained with Fleetwood Homes for over 40 years, He retired and a few years later they called him back to help them close down the plant. Ned worked in the office but he was always out in the plant, known at Fleetwood to be a very humble man who made sure to treat everyone equally. A former Fleetwood work colleague said of Ned, "He always had a smile on his face. They don't make them like Mr. Ned anymore, he was truly one of a kind. I will cherish those memories working with this awesome man forever."

Ned loved his community and took great pride and honor in his civic duties. Ned was a member of the Board of Directors of Robeson Health Care Corporation, a provider of primary care and other health-care services for those in Robeson, Scotland and Montgomery counties. Ned served as their longest board member, becoming a member of the board in 1994, and eventually rising to the rank of chairman of the Board. Until his death, Ned remained an ex officio member of the board. Ned was also a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church of Pembroke during his youth and then joined Saddletree Church of God after marriage. After his wife's death, he came back home to Mt. Airy and became an active member of the church.

Prior to his death, Ned enjoyed the outdoors and his father's prized 1948 Ford tractor. On any given day, you could easily find Ned outside of his home, driving his tractor and tending to the Chavis family land.

Ned was preceded in death by his late wife, Margaret Ann Chavis; his sister, Panthie Chavis; his brother, Billy Chavis; and his beloved son, Dean Chavis.

Mr. Chavis is survived by his daughter, Dede Chavis (David Fuetterer) of Lumberton; his son, Mark Chavis (Tasha Locklear) of Lumberton; seven grandchildren, Blair Chavis-Hagen, Haley Chavis-Hagen, Trista Chavis-Hagen, Michael Chavis, Zachary Chavis, Katisha Locklear, and Tommy Oxendine; five great-grandchildren, Zoie Locklear, Christian Locklear, Jaylan Chavis, Briana Chavis, and Malaki Chavis; a sister, Shena Solomon of Lumberton; a brother, Bernard Locklear of Ocala, Florida; and a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lumberton Health and Rehab for the compassionate care they provided Mr. Chavis these last months. The family would also like to thank special friend and neighbor Mr. Harmon Hunt, who was always there for Mr. Ned, whether it was to provide a meal or to fix something around the house, His friendship brought Ned great joy.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.