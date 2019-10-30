NEILA ROBERTS MANGUM

LUMBERTON — After an extended illness, Neila Roberts Mangum made her heavenward destination on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from her home in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Plains United Methodist Church, 2468 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Locklear Family Cemetery.

She was born March 5, 1932, to Alfred and Elda (Beck) Roberts of Pigeon, Michigan, where she lived through age 18. In 1950 she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class, and entered Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky. In 1954 she graduated from Asbury College with a major in History, and minors in English and Spanish. In 1977 she received a masters degree in Reading Education from Appalachian State University. Neila was a career educator, teaching at the junior high, high school and college level in Kentucky and North Carolina.

She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Mangum; three children, Phyllis Mangum Rocco (Carmine) of Waynesville, Susan Mangum Moore (Steve) of Pembroke, and Steve Mangum (Dena) of Fuquay-Varina; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Neila was a member of Sandy Plains United Methodist Church, Pembroke, and served as church pianist for many years and was very active with the United Methodist Women.

Donations may be made to either of Neila's favorite causes in lieu of flowers: Sandy Plains United Methodist Women Mission Fund, Robeson County Church and Community Center, Wycliffe Bible Translators or CBM Camp Grace.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton.

Visitation will be at the home of Susan and Steve Moore, 2056 Red Bank Road, Pembroke on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.