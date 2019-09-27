NELSON SEAN LOVE

FAYETTEVILLE — Nelson Sean Love, 50, of Fayetteville, died Sept. 22, 2019.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Temple church in Laurinburg. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg.

The survivors include sons, Nelson S. Love Jr. of San Diego, Calif., Triston Isaiah Love of Laurinburg, and Xavier Michael Love also of Laurinburg; daughters,; Ambher Devon Nicholson of Maxton, Makaliyah Faith Love of Laurinburg, and Ashley Shawnta Love of Southern Pines; a brother, Bobby Mack Love of Laurinburg; and a , Towanna Craig of Laurel, Md.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.