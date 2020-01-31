NETTIE RUTH POWERS PREVATTE

CHARLOTTE — Mrs. Nettie Ruth Powers Prevatte, 88, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, Jan.30, 2020, at The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore in Charlotte..

She was born in Robeson County on Dec. 25, 1931, to the late Charlie Covington Powers and the late Nettie Ruth Graham Powers. She was formerly employed as a medical record librarian and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lumberton.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wright Prevatte; a daughter, Beverly Prevatte; two brothers, Charles Dixon Powers, and Neil Powers; and two sisters, Ann Pearl Lagnese, and Dorothy Stallings.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Prevatte (Carol Jean), and Karen P. Stephenson (Wade G. Stephenson); along with five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Steve Stephenson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; or to First Baptist Church, c/o Ladies' Sunday School Class, 606 N. Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

