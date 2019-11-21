NICOLE "NIKI" LYNN BRITT

HAMER, S.C. — The services for Nicole "Niki" Lynn Britt will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at East Dillon Baptist Church with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum.

The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Niki, 25, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Born in Dillon, South Carolina, Nov. 30, 1993, she was the daughter of Phillip Britt and Kimberly Govoni Britt. She was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church.

The survivors include her parents, Phillip and Kimberly Britt of Hamer; sisters and brothers, Ryan (Ashley) Britt of Charleston, S.C., Ethan Britt, Alyssa Locklear, Cameron Locklear, and Angel Locklear, all of Hamer, S.C.; grandparents, Brian and Nancy Govoni of Hamer, S.C. and Wanda Gail Britt of Hamer, S.C.; uncle, Justin Hunt of Hamer, S.C.; aunts, Christilyn (Eric) Page of Lumberton, and Vanessa (Matthew) McKnight of Proctorville; cousin, Erica Page; and a nephew, Gabe Britt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Dillon Baptist Church, 702 S. 16th Ave., Dillon, S.C., 29536.