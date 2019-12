NINA LEE HUNT

HOPE MILLS — Nina Lee Hunt, 47, of 2910 Chicken Foot Road, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

The funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kelvin Locklear and Rev. Dufreene Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.