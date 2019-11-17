NIRANJAN 'JIM' SHAW

LUMBERTON — Niranjan "Jim" Shah, 61, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on March 11, 1958, to Sharada Shah and the late Pravinchandra C. Shah. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sangita "Sandy" Shah.

He owned and operated several gas stations and hotel/motels in the region. Growing his small businesses contributed to the growth of his hometown, Lumberton, N.C. He was also an active member in the community, serving on the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce on several boards.

Jim was loved and survived by his mother Sharada Shah, brother Ketan Shah, and his sister-in-law Meena Shah, all living in India. He was adored and survived by his daughter Shrujal "Susie" Patel, son-in-law Shanup Patel, his son Kimit Shah, and his daughter-in-law Dhara Shah.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth Street in Lumberton, N.C.