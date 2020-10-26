NORA BELL GRAHAM

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Nora Bell Graham, of Lumberton, departed her earthly home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 96, and entered her Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Graham was born in Robeson County on Jan. 21, 1924.

Mrs. Nora Bell was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. Her favorite scripture was, "Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand," Philippians 4:4-5. She was a devoted member, as well as the oldest church member, of Riverside Independent Baptist Church, where she served as a faithful member of the choir and held many leadership roles. Many remember her favorite saying, "Love you, Love you, Love you."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Rose Locklear; R.S. Graham (husband); her daughter, Peggy Graham Brewington; and siblings, Stenson Locklear, Corkey Locklear, Lizzie Bell Locklear, Lacy Locklear, Aretha Locklear, and Sam Locklear. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Council (Janice), R.L., and Brawley, all of Lumberton; two daughters, Hazel Auth (William "Bill") of Maryland, and Irene Lowery of Lumberton; 24 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum, with Rev. Jerry McNeill officiating. Entombment will follow after the service in the mausoleum.

The family will receive friends for one hour at 4 p.m., prior to the service in the Mausoleum.