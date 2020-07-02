1/1
Norman T. Walters Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORMAN T. WALTERS SR.

ORRUM — Mr. Norman T. Walters Sr., 89, of Orrum, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Melvin Walters, and Zelma Drew Walters; his wife, Ola Maxine Benton Walters; and two sisters, Myrtle Britt Willis, and Lucille Warren.

He is survived by four sons, Norman T. Walters Jr. "Tommy" of Orrum, Ernest Ray Walters and John Wayne Walters, both of the home, and David Earl Walters, (Renee) of Tar Heel; three daughters, Eula Mae Williamson (Dennis), Norma Jean McLellan, and Catherine Lynn Edwards (Robert), all of Orrum; a special cousin, Katie Mae Bullock; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Walters Family Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved