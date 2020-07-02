1/1
Norman T. Walters Sr.
1931 - 2020
NORMAN T. WALTERS SR.

ORRUM — Mr. Norman T. Walters Sr., 89, of Orrum, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Melvin Walters, and Zelma Drew Walters; his wife, Ola Maxine Benton Walters; and two sisters, Myrtle Britt Willis, and Lucille Warren.

He is survived by four sons, Norman T. Walters Jr. "Tommy" of Orrum, Ernest Ray Walters and John Wayne Walters, both of the home, and David Earl Walters, (Renee) of Tar Heel; three daughters, Eula Mae Williamson (Dennis), Norma Jean McLellan, and Catherine Lynn Edwards (Robert), all of Orrum; a special cousin, Katie Mae Bullock; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Walters Family Cemetery.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Walters Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
July 2, 2020
We would like to express our most sincere condolences at this most difficult time. May God give the family of
Mr. Norman Walters the comfort and peace to help ease the pain of your loss. We pray that Gods caring and comforting presence will be bestowed upon you and may his presence help ease the pain of your loss.
Sincerely

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins & Staff
July 2, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Mr.Normans death. My condolence goes out to all the family.
Monty Bowen
July 2, 2020
Prayers for family at your loss.
Brenda Benton, Watson
Family
July 2, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Monica Palmer
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so very sorry for your loss Kaci, Hailey and family. We love you both. Pam and Tim Holt
Pamela and Timothy Holt
Family
July 1, 2020
The sweetest soul and the most determined, resilient man I have ever known. Men like my grandpa are far and few between. RIP. We miss you so much already.
Sandra Pridgen
Grandchild
July 1, 2020
A great man we be missed by many.
Emily Strickland Bullock
Acquaintance
