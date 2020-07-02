NORMAN T. WALTERS SR.

ORRUM — Mr. Norman T. Walters Sr., 89, of Orrum, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Melvin Walters, and Zelma Drew Walters; his wife, Ola Maxine Benton Walters; and two sisters, Myrtle Britt Willis, and Lucille Warren.

He is survived by four sons, Norman T. Walters Jr. "Tommy" of Orrum, Ernest Ray Walters and John Wayne Walters, both of the home, and David Earl Walters, (Renee) of Tar Heel; three daughters, Eula Mae Williamson (Dennis), Norma Jean McLellan, and Catherine Lynn Edwards (Robert), all of Orrum; a special cousin, Katie Mae Bullock; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Walters Family Cemetery.