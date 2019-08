NORRIS H. EDWARDS

FAIRMONT — Mr. Norris H. Edwards, 64, of Fairmont, transitioned from time to eternal peace on Aug. 25, 2019.

The services for our American Hero will be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. at Miracle Temple in Lake View. He will rest in the Ford Family Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont.

