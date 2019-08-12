NORVIN EARL FORESTER JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Pastor Norvin Earl Forester Jr., 76, of Rockingham, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

The memorial services to honor his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Rockingham. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. A private interment will be held at a later date in the McDonald Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be given in Pastor Forester's memory to the or First Baptist Church of Rockingham, 210 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, N.C., 28379.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg.