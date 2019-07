NOVELLA GROVES JONES

LUMBERTON — Ms. Novella Groves Jones, 101, of 2877 Huggins Road, Lumberton, was born Dec. 14, 1917, and departed this life on July 15, 2019.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church with Revs. Kelvin Locklear, Willie Scott and Dufrene Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.