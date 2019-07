ODESSA COBB

PEMBROKE — Ms. Odessa Cobb, 86, of Pembroke, departed this life on June 30, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Ferry Baptist Church with Rev. Lawrence Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Lowery Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 3 to 4 p.m. at Harper's Ferry Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.