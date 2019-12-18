OLLIN MANLEY POWERS

WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Ollin Manley Powers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Powers was born the ninth of 11 children on June 17, 1934, in Robeson County, to Fannie Britt Powers and Avery Millard Powers. He graduated from St. Pauls High School in St. Pauls. After high school, he attended Wake Forest University and proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Roadway Express after many years of service and driving over 3 million safe miles. Mr. Powers was also a longtime member of First Christian Church in Greensboro.

Ollin had a gift for visiting family and spending time with them. He made an effort to be at all the special graduations, weddings and celebrations for many of his nieces and nephews. He kept up with those he knew and loved to share news. In his early retirement years, he was rarely seen outside without his beloved Boston Terrier, Sam. A big fan of keeping up with the stock market news, he made his investments using the spare change he saved every day. He enjoyed homemade peach ice cream, Thanksgivings at the farm, summer trips to Wrightsville beach and visiting his relatives.

When his short-term memory failed him, Ollin's later years were spent in the care of six wonderful caregivers who loved him and gave him the dignity and joy to spend his last years at his home. The family extends their eternal gratitude to Letisa Woodberry, Tarshia Woodberry, Frieda Graham, Amanda Smith and Crystal Ruiz.

Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rose Chason Powers. He is survived by his loving son, John Powers (and wife Anne), and two beloved grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" Michael Powers, and Elizabeth Grace Powers; his sister, Mabel Prevatte; sisters-in-law, Verlon Powers, Betty Powers, and Kaye Powers; and many special nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, N.C., 27103. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home, 801 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. In addition to the Thursday receiving, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C., 27101.

