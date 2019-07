ORION AKEEM ZEUS DAVENPORT

DURHAM — Orion Akeem Zeus Davenport, the 3-month-old infant son of Trintn Davenport and Cheyenne Oxendine, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Frankie Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Family Cemetery on Pine Road, Lumberton.