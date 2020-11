OSCAR B. HENDERSON

RED SPRINGS — Rev. Oscar B. Henderson, 86, of 1180 Tonya L. Road, Red Springs, was born on Sept. 14, 1934, and departed this life Nov. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Holiness Church in Red Springs. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family received friends on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Holiness Church.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke.