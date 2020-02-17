OSCAR PICKETT "O.P" MUSSELWHITE JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Oscar Pickett "O.P." Musselwhite Jr., 87, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1932, in Robeson County to the late Oscar Pickett Musselwhite Sr., and the late Mae Roberts Musselwhite.

He was one of 11 children. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, he returned to live on and tend the family farm. He then worked at Pepsi-Cola bottling company for the bulk of his career and later retired from the Lumberton Housing Authority in 1997. He was a member of Regan United Methodist Church his entire life.

O.P. was deeply loved by his family and friends and he was always ready with a smile and a joke, even in his final hours. His family treasured their time with him and enjoyed his endless wit and sense of humor. His favorite pastimes were being with his family, hunting and fishing, eating, and going to Holden Beach for the annual Musselwhite family vacation.

Along with his parents, O.P. was predeceased by his wife, Pat Musselwhite.

He is survived by his children, Randy Musselwhite and wife, Carol, of Wilmington, Lynn Musselwhite Gronosky and husband, Jeff, of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Stephen Musselwhite and wife, Ann, of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Rachel Musselwhite, Emily Musselwhite, Ian Gronosky, Alex Musselwhite and wife, Labreassa, and Brandon Musselwhite and wife, Victoria; two great-grandchildren, Austin, and Tristin; two dear sisters, Vada Dowless and Carolyn West; and many beloved nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Regan United Methodist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Gordon Caughill and Rev. Jeff Broadwell Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , c/o Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C. 27612 or online at ; or to Regan United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Howell, 3959 Regan Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.