OTHELLA JANE HEFLIN
OTHELLA JANE HEFLIN

BLADENBORO - Othella Jane Heflin, 97, was taken into the arms of the Lord Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020.

Othella was born April 22, 1923, in Bladen County, to the late Wesley Santee and Della Jane Edwards Santee. She was married to the late Victor Leonard Heflin, and was a beautician for many years in the Bladenboro community.

The graveside funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Old Field Cemetery, pastors Christopher Swiatocho and Howard Allbright officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church with a meal to follow.

Those preceding Othella in death include her husband; parents; son, Wesley Edward Heflin; grandson, Christopher James Heflin; and six siblings, Gertrude Thompson Packer, Cornelia S. Edwards, Gerline S. Cook, Juanita S. Edwards, Murry Santee and Randolph Santee.

Surviving include two daughters, Judy Heflin Paluck (John) of Burgaw, and Rebecca Jane Heflin of Bladenboro; daughter-in-law, Lynne Heflin of Clayton; four grandchildren, John Daniel Paluck (Diana), Jennifer Hering (Bret), Wesley Bryan Heflin (Nikki), and Sarah Heflin; seven great-grandchildren, Erica, Emily, Charles, Caroline, Paige, Connor and Kayden; three great-great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kadalina and Michael; and special friends, Susan, and Rodney.

The services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C. 28377.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
