Otto Robert "Bob" Thompson (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
29505
(843)-662-5251
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence National Cemetery
Obituary
OTTO ROBERT 'BOB' THOMPSON

FLORENCE, S.C. — Otto Robert "Bob" Thompson, Jr., 84, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thompson was born a son of the late Allie Thompson and Otto Robert Thompson Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was in the wholesale florist business for 36 years. Mr. Thompson was an avid sports fan for Clemson and the Braves. He loved to fish and play cards.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Thompson and J. W. Thompson; and a sister, Illa Kight.

He is survived by his wife, Daisy Haines Thompson; children, Derrick Thompson, Jeannie Finklea and Linda Marsh, Robbie Thompson, Helen Hughes (Sidney), Ricky Thompson, Marcia Thompson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Anne Thompson (wife of the late J. W. Thompson).

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or to Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, 214 West Seven Mile Road, Pamplico, S.C. 29583.
Published in The Robesonian from May 27 to May 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
