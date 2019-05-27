OTTO ROBERT 'BOB' THOMPSON

FLORENCE, S.C. — Otto Robert "Bob" Thompson, Jr., 84, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thompson was born a son of the late Allie Thompson and Otto Robert Thompson Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was in the wholesale florist business for 36 years. Mr. Thompson was an avid sports fan for Clemson and the Braves. He loved to fish and play cards.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Thompson and J. W. Thompson; and a sister, Illa Kight.

He is survived by his wife, Daisy Haines Thompson; children, Derrick Thompson, Jeannie Finklea and Linda Marsh, Robbie Thompson, Helen Hughes (Sidney), Ricky Thompson, Marcia Thompson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Anne Thompson (wife of the late J. W. Thompson).

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or to Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, 214 West Seven Mile Road, Pamplico, S.C. 29583.