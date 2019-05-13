PAMELA JACOBS LOWRY

ROWLAND — Ms. Pamela Jacobs Lowry, 66, of 259 Drops Landing Drive, Rowland, N.C., was born Jan. 31, 1953, to the late Harbert and Geneva Jacobs.

She went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 12, 2019 at Genesis Pembroke Care. She was a faithful servant to Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jiles and Corina Jacobs; eight sisters, Magalene, Eloise, Hazel, Christine, Arlene, Millie, Rosa Lee and Betty Lois; seven brothers, Herbert T., Lacy, Ed (Boots), Giles Jr. (Sum), Sedrick, Bracey and Larce.

Pamela is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Jr.) Brayboy and Nanci (Craig) Locklear; a son, Larry Lowry Jr.; four granddaughters, April N. Hunt, Amber L. Owens, Kimberly D. Locklear and Paige Brayboy; three grandsons, Patrick C. Locklear, Zachery Brayboy and Marcus Bullard; two brothers, Ronald Jacobs of Texas and Billy Dean Jacobs of Pembroke; and a sister, Cynthia Jacobs of Texas.

Special thanks to Community Homecare and Hospice Nurse and Genesis Pembroke Care.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.