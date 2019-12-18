PATRICIA ANN ARNETTE MARTIN

LUMBERTON — Ms. Patricia Ann Arnette Martin, 77, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center.

She was born in Robeson County on May 3, 1942, to the late Carson Arnette and the late Mary Norris Arnette. She retired as manager of Rack Room Shoes.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Shelba Arnette Carter.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Martin and spouse, Vicki, of Irmo, South Carolina, Sheila Martin Sessoms of Lumberton; and three grandchildren, Stephenie Sessoms, Jessica Sessoms, and Matthew Sessoms.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Brett Young officiating.

Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franny's Friends Animal Rescue, 2124 Regan Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358, or , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.