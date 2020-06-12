PATRICIA ANN KIRBY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Patricia Ann Kirby, 78, of 667 Wiregrass Road, Lumberton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Patricia Ann Kirby was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Robeson County. She loved cooking, gardening, working and most of all being devoted to her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Danny and Gretel Scott; her first husband, R.C. Kirby; and husband, Bruce Bryant; son, Kenneth Lee Kirby; four brothers, Earl Jr. Scott, Jack Scott, Roosevelt Scott and David Ray Scott.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories a son, Dan Junior Kirby; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kirby, and Sarah "Nikki" Cline; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Ms. Evelyn Hardin, Ray Hunt (FM), Fay Mitchell (Carson), all of Lumberton, Roise Lee Brewer of Maxton, Dora Lee Locklear of Red Springs, and Pat Sampson of Lumberton; a brother, Randy Ray Scott (Sandy) of Winston-Salem; and a host of family and friends.

Pat (Big Pat) loved to come home from Days Inn and throw some pound cakes and sweet potato pies in the oven. One of her favorite phrases when we all get together was "Let's girls get together and go to the beach or go somewhere" while she would throw her hands up in the air. She loved shopping at Rose's on Wednesdays and on the way to the beach she would say "Let's stop at the bow store and get some bows for the house." She enjoyed family gathering, cooking Indian tacos and fish fries. She left her Indian taco recipe with her baby sister, Little Pat. Taking trips and making memories was something Aunt Pat truly enjoyed.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Martin Jacobs and Rev. Willie Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in New Point Baptist Church Cemetery.